Governor Tate Reeves will take COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Governor Tate Reeves says he will take the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available.

Vice President Mike Pence said this week once a vaccine gets emergency federal approval, vaccinations could start within 48 hours.

Reeves said the swift development of vaccines which could be ready for the public by the end of this year is due to “Operation Warp Speed”.

Reeves encourages Mississippi residents to take the vaccine to help stop the virus.

“When the vaccine becomes available, think very strongly about taking the vaccine. We’re going to look at the data of the vaccine, but I have every intention of taking it and I hope the vast majority of Mississippians will. The sooner we get a large number of our fellow Mississippians to take the vaccine, the sooner we can get this behind us,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Once the vaccine receives FDA approval, it could be shipped within 24 hours.

It is believed that front-line health care workers will get the first round of vaccines, followed by other high-risk groups.