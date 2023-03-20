Governor’s Job Fair Network returns to Communiversity March 28

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Area employers continue to look for qualified workers.

Next week, the Governor’s Job Fair Network returns to the Golden Triangle.

More than 35 companies and businesses will be set up at the Communiversity for the East Mississippi Job Fair on March 28.

A wide range of industries will be looking for positions such as engineers, nurses, food service workers, and production workers, and many more.

Be sure to bring your resume and come prepared to interview on the spot.

The job fair is on March 28 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Communiversity on the EMCC campus.

You can get a complete list of the companies scheduled to be there at jobfairs.ms.gov

