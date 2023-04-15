Gradual clearing, breezy Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI – After a front Saturday night, quiet and sunny weather continues into the first half of next week.

SUNDAY: Expect a gradually clearing sky with highs back in the 60s – noticeably cooler! A gusty west to northwest breeze will develop through the day as well, reaching 20-25 mph at times.

NEXT WEEK: High pressure takes control of the weather by Monday. Lots of sunshine is in store the first half of the week with warm days and cool nights. The next system in the pipeline is set to arrive at the end of the week, though exact timing still needs resolved.