Gradual clearing for Monday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a gloomy Sunday, conditions will improve for the first half of the work week with temperatures in the 70s before our next rain chance on Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers and rain will continue throughout the remainder of the night and throughout the overnight hours as well as a low pressure system to our south continues to move eastward. Expect the rain and clouds to gradually begin to clear in the Monday morning hours. Temperatures will be mild in the upper 40s.

TOMORROW: The morning clouds will give way to some sunshine by the afternoon! Temperatures will be warmer than Sunday, with high temperatures peaking into the upper 60s by the afternoon!

LOOKING AHEAD: Our three main weather stories this week will be warming temperatures into the mid 70s all week, a rain chance Wednesday evening, and another round of severe weather Friday into Saturday. Although we are still days from this event, the Storm Prediction Center has already outlined our viewing area for a chance of severe weather both days. There are still many updates to go with the forecast, exact timing, and threats, so please make sure to stay updated with us throughout the week.

We are entering in our spring severe weather season here in NE Mississippi, so it is always a good thing to go over your action plan with your loved ones and prepare those emergency kits!