The Graduating-Technology Savvy Class Of 2018

TUPELO, Miss.(WCBI) – It was also a busy weekend at Tupelo’s Bancorp South Arena as members of the Class of 2018 received their diplomas. The high school graduates of today deal with the world a whole lot differently than their parents and grandparents.

It was a time of celebration as friends and families gathered…..And members of the class of 2018 at Nettleton, Mooreville, and Shannon took center stage…This is the first graduating class composed of students who for the most part were born in the new century.

The millennial’s are far more connected to the world around them because of social media. Even as they waited to enter the arena graduates were on the their cellphones.

“It’s amazing because now we’ve all graduated. This was really the last big thing we get to do as a big group and social media helps a big part of us keeping in touch and its good because we all want to keep in touch with each other because we all love each other, we’re classmates we’re all best friends. Social media helps a lot with it,”Said 2018 graduate Molly Minich.

“I think that’s it’s made everybody closer and get together more so that we can talk to each other easier and that’s how we communicate with each mainly and talk to each other and get together,”said 2018 Graduate Jolie Parker.

The class of 2018 at Mooreville High school agree that 21st century technology is important.

“Everybody’s on snap chat and Instagram nowadays and twitter and all that and it helps everybody stay together,”said 2018 Graduate Justin Green.

“It can be a good thing and a bad thing. With education it helps learn more and it’s easier to learn but also it can also get in the way. There’s been a lot of controversy about it. But I think it helps learning and education purposes,” 2018 Graduate Aubry Newman.

Cameron Bell of Shannon says it’s a great way to market yourself.

“It’s a gateway for advertisement influence to get people to know you. It’s a good way to get your name out there,”said Bell.

“The whole point of social media it seems is advertising ourselves and interacting but it’s mostly about our image and what other people think of us. I think we are a little more self absorbed than those of past generations because of social media,”said .

When I graduated from high school many decades ago in an arena very much like this one, they didn’t have these. When my classmates had to communicate they either used an old fashioned land line or talked face to face.

“My mamma talks about it all the time, but I couldn’t do it. I mean I couldn’t,”said Bell

“Man life would probably be pretty odd, pretty weird because sometimes on a free time we use Facebook Snapchat twitter you know them type of things to occupy our time,”said Green.

“My mom was very strict with technology when I was young and so I almost grew up like a 1950’s household. So I’ve seen kind of both sides of it,”said Minich.

These graduates are well prepared to face the high tech demands of the 21st Century.