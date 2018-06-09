Graham Roofing Celebrates A Milestone

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A locally owned company is celebrating a milestone Saturday.

It was 50 years ago, Graham Roofing first set up shop in our area.

With the last original owner recently retiring, the company was purchased by three workers, who wanted to give back to fellow employees and their families.

Saturday they threw a big party with free food, events for the kids, and pictures from the past on display.

“If it weren’t for our employees, we wouldn’t be here. They work out in the heat, all kinds of weather, cold weather, hot weather, and don’t complain. So, those of us in the front office have a lot to be thankful for,” said President Graham Roofing Christee Holbrook.

She also thanked the community for supporting the business. She says Graham Roofing currently employs 52 people.