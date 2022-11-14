Grand jury indicts man on rape, kidnapping cold case charges

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is an update on a story we first brought you back in August.

A grand jury indicted a man on rape and kidnapping charges in a cold case.

Frederick Gandy was indicted on two counts of rape, and one count of kidnapping, burglary, attempted murder, and armed robbery.

Prosecutors allege the incidents, which involves two victims, happened in January 2003 at two different locations.

The attempted murder charge comes after Gandy allegedly stabbed one of the victims with a pair of scissors.

West Point investigators submitted evidence in the 19-year-old case to a private lab to help them make an arrest.

No trial date has been set for Gandy.

