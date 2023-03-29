Grand jury indicts Timothy Herrington for capital murder in Jay Lee case

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of killing an Ole Miss student was indicted for capital murder.

22-year-old Timothy Herrington Jr. is now facing a capital murder charge.

The Oxford Police Department presented its case to the grand jury on Monday.

After a day and a half of testimony, the jurors returned the indictment.

He was served that indictment Wednesday morning.

Jay Lee has not been seen or heard from since July 8, 2022, when he left Campus Walk Apartments.

Investigators located the vehicle Lee was driving but have not found Lee’s body.

Herrington was initially arrested about two weeks after Lee was reported missing.

Investigators said the two had communicated on Snapchat.

OPD and prosecutors had been waiting on evidence to be processed before presenting the case to the grand jury.

No trial date has been set.

