PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Christmas Dinner was more naughty than nice at this Prentiss County family’s home.

22-year-old Kayla Suzanne Grimes is accused of stealing an AR-15 rifle during Christmas Dinner.

This Grinch was apprehended by Prentiss County Deputies and Booneville Police and now faces a Grand Larceny charge.

The firearm has since been returned to the owner.

Bond is set at $3,000.