Grant made in honor of Black History Month

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An organization honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior received a donation to help spread its message on the internet.

The Tupelo Lee County Community Foundation presented a $1,000 check to the Committee for King’s “Next Generation Website Project.”

The Committee for King organizes the annual weekend-long celebration in Tupelo the weekend of MLK Day.

The donation will help a new initiative from the Committee for King known as NextGen launch a website.

“We’ve been bringing in new people to serve and our main focus has always been MLK weekend but we are looking to improve, and increase and develop some new programs that would go beyond that weekend to really connect the community all year long to Dr. King’s message,” said Shawn Brevard, of the Committee For King.

“George McLean, who founded CREATE, as he started the foundation said we need to light a candle where we are, it’s up to us,” said Rev. Charles Penson, of the Committee For King.

Each month, to commemorate Tupelo’s 150th birthday, the Tupelo – Lee County Community Foundation will donate $1,000 to a nonprofit.