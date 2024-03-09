Grant money plants SEEDS for economic growth in West Alabama

WEST ALABAMA (WCBI) – The Alabama State Industrial Development Authority approved over $30 million to help local governments across the state attract new development. Some of it could benefit West Alabama.

Lamar and Marion Counties are in line to receive some of that grant money.

The Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy, or SEEDS grant program administered by the Alabama State Industrial Development Authority is providing cities and counties across the state the funding to start prep work to help businesses grow.

Lamar County is in line to receive about $99,000 from the program.

Mayor Scott Boman of Sulligent saw this opportunity and jumped on it by applying.

“The state was looking for some sites for economic development that met their criteria, and we were fortunate enough to have a site that was large enough to meet what they were looking for,” Boman said.

The site is on the Sulligent Industrial Park right off Highway 278. It has road access, and utilities such as water, sewer, power, and Natural gas.

Boman said through assessments of the area, they can get the 80-acre site ready to go.

“That’s the plan, that we’ll get these assessments done and we’ll be able to attract new industry,” Boman said. “Hopefully, that will create an opportunity for growth for people in Sulligent and Lamar County.”

President and CEO of Northwest Alabama Development Alliance Tom Wisemiller says the area has had a strong manufacturing base and a workforce, but without a site, it can knock them out of big projects.

He said the goal is to attract development and bring jobs and capital investment to the community.

“In addition to employing people, and creating that direct economic impact, will also increase the tax base of the local communities, and they can invest in schools, invest in other community improvements,” Wisemiller said.

Marion County is also feeding growth with an $88,000 SEEDs grant at I-22 Industrial Park.

“Hamilton is midway between Memphis and Atlanta,” Wisemiller said. “There’s a lot of development potential. By doing this SEEDS grant, it will further that park to be even more competitive.”

Wisemiller said having these sites is the catalyst for the planning and preparation, making them ready to bring in more industry for the future of the area.

Wisemiller said after the Assessment period and seeing all the Development Potential of the sites, engineer teams will get started on the projects right away.

