Grant Provides Batteries For Smoke Detectors

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A grant from a community improvement group will help make sure thousands of Tupelo residents have working batteries for their smoke detectors.

“Keep Tupelo Beautiful” announced a grant from the “Keep America Beautiful” organization that will provide 18,000 batteries for smoke detectors.

- Advertisement -

The batteries will be given out through schools, community events and civic groups. It’s all part of fire safety month and helps promote safety and awareness.

“It’s a great way for us to get out and really start the conversation about what Keep Tupelo Beautiful does because everyone has a smoke detector, or should have a smoke detector , but then we can talk about what Keep Tupelo Beautiful does, so it’s been a fun way to talk about what we do,” said Kathryn Rhea, of Keep Tupelo Beautiful.

“We’ve been very fortunate this year we’ve not sustained any fire deaths in the city limits of Tupelo and I can’t attribute that to anything other than working smoke detectors save lives,” said Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker.

Duracell provided the batteries for the smoke detectors.