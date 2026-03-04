Grass fire in leaves one person injured in Monroe Co.

After a series of fires in Monroe County this week, another fire that took place has injured a female.

According to The Monroe County Fire Services Facebook Page, on Monday at 11:53 am, the Becker-Athens Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire on Burr Road.

The Monroe County Fire Coordinator, Evan Adams, says the fire was caused by a small controlled burn that got out of control.

The fire department arrived on scene, extinguished the fire, and assisted Medstat with immediate care for the female with moderate burn injuries.

This does not appear to be related to the previous fire call that took place on Sunday on Burr Road.

