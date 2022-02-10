Grass fire in Lowndes County so large it picked up on weather radar

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A smoke plume so large that our weather team picked it up on radar.

The grass fire this afternoon occurred on Swedenberg Road in Southern Lowndes County.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin told WCBI News this was a controlled fire that got out of control.

Austin says they called the Mississippi Forestry team in to evaluate.

The fire covered between 50 to 75 acres. And, as Austin says, looked impressive.

There were no injuries and Lowndes County firefighters got the fire under control quickly.