Great feeling weather

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Very comfortable afternoon conditions for the next several days. The Fall-like kick happens in the morning with those cool overnight lows.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Most of our night will be mostly clear. A few clouds will begin rolling in from the East early Friday morning. Overnight lows will be dropping into the upper 50s. Another crisp wake up!

FRIDAY: Starting the end of our week with a few clouds in the sky. Those will be expected to pass through, leaving a mostly clear sky through the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s for most of the NE MS corner. There is a good chance for a few passing clouds during high school football games, with conditions staying dry! Overnight clearing will allow for another night of Fall-like lows, in the middle 50s.

WEEKEND: Lots of sun with a few passing clouds. Going to be a great weekend for some outdoor activities! Maybe this is the weekend to venture into a pumpkin patch? Afternoon highs will be in the low to middle 80s. Low temperatures overnight will maintain in the middle 50s.