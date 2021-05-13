Great spring weather through the weekend

SUMMARY: Lots of sun, low humidity, and pleasant days can be expected through Sunday. A more typical May pattern of increased humidity and scattered showers and storms looks to return for most of next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, calm, and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds N 2-7 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs around 80 Saturday with lower 80s returning Sunday. Lows in the 50s. Humidity levels should remain relatively low.

NEXT WEEK: Highs in the low 80s, lows in the 60s, and increased humidity levels will give rise to daily chances of showers and storms. It looks like a typical week as we get closer and closer to the official start of summer.

