Great Start for 2026!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Cold but quiet weather before we start the New Year! Warmer temperatures ahead with rain returning Friday.

TONIGHT: We are looking crystal clear but chilly prior to midnight as temperatures drop to the mid to upper 30s! As you wake up for New Year’s Day expect frost as lows will drop just below freezing.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Temperatures continue to warm up once again for the first day of 2026! A comfortable day as highs reach the mid 60s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies!

RAIN RETURNS FRIDAY: Clouds will build in Thursday night ahead of a storm system that will move through the area on Friday. Look for scattered showers and storms starting in the morning and lasting through the whole day Friday. Rain chances will come to a close Saturday morning prior to noon.