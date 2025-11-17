Great Start To The Week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A wonderful start to the week with highs reaching only the low to mid 70s. We then heat up into the low 80s starting on Tuesday.

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds are expected with temperatures feeling very comfortable as we reach the low to mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will take place overnight as lows drop to the low 50s.

TOMORROW: Tuesday looks to heat back up and be breezy as a result of a warm front that pushes through our area late Monday. Highs reach all the way to the low 80s with wind gusts approaching 20 mph.