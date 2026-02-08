Great Sunday! 70’s Next Week!?

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a nice and cool Saturday, temperatures will begin to increase starting on Sunday leaving us warm going into next week!

TONIGHT: A beautiful and cool night as most of the area should expect mostly clear skies. Lows dropping down near 30.

SUNDAY: A big warming trend will start on Sunday. Clouds will mix into the area by the afternoon with highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s, close to 10 degrees warmer than Saturday’s high temperatures.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: With an upper level ridge pattern set in the south, warm and humid air will continue to filter into the area for much of next week. Highs will reach the low 70s with our next rain chance taking place on Wednesday.