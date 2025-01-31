Great weekend conditions

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Bring on the sun! Weekend conditions are going to look and feel great. Get outdoors if you can. Next week brings in a Spring-like pattern.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clearing clouds overnight. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Passing clouds are possible in the morning, clear sky by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 60s. Overnight lows drop into the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Best day of the weekend. High temps are back in the 70s, with plenty of sun in our sky! This will be the day to get outdoors and soak in some pre-Spring “warmth”. Lows maintain in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Spring-like conditions. High temperatures for most of the week are expected to be in the low to middle 70s, potential for some upper 70s mid-week. Clouds will build in a bit heavier beginning Tuesday, with a light rain chance through the end of the week. A cold front is expected Thursday, dropping highs back into the 60s. Overnight lows will be tolerable, if not mild.