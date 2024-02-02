Greater Starkville Development Partnership honors locals

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville business community came together tonight to recognize some of the people working to make the city better.

The Greater Starkville Development Partnership hosted its annual awards banquet Thursday night at The Mill.

The Partnership honored people working in several areas, including: tourism, education, and downtown revitalization.

Some of tonight’s honorees included Candy Crucink who received the Community Service Award.

Mac Smith was named Ambassador of the Year. The Downtown Revitalization Award went to Julie Brown.

Itaska Rosamond, Wendy Walters, Owen Brown, Brittany Duckworth, Amy Pate, Chase Nicholson, April Kyles, and Zachary Bettinger were named Teachers of Distinction.

Bulldog Bash won the Tourism Award.

And the Enterprise Award went to Reed’s of Starkville.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X