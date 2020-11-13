Greenville man in jail after high-speed pursuit through two counties

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A high-speed pursuit through two counties lands a Greenville man in jail.

Christopher Ramson is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, felony fleeing, and several traffic offenses.

Oktibbeha County investigators say the incident started near County Lake Road on Highway 82, just before 7 PM on Thursday.

Deputies say Ramson was traveling at a high rate of speed and tried to force his way between two vehicles.

Those vehicles lost control. The pursuit continued into Lowndes County.

State troopers helped end the chase with stop sticks to deflate Ramson’s tires on Highway 82, near the Main Street exit in Columbus.

Ramson remains in the Oktibbeha County jail.