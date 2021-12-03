Greenwood man accused of leading law enforcement across state lines

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Greenwood man has been accused of leading law enforcement on a chase across state lines.

31-year-old Issac Davis is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and attempt to elude, along with several drug charges.

Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall says a deputy smelled marijuana when he pulled Davis over in Reform this morning.

That’s when Davis reportedly drove away.

The chase went into Lowndes County.

Hall says Davis was throwing marijuana out the window during the pursuit.

Deputies from Pickens and Lowndes County got Davis stopped.

He’s now in the Pickens County jail.

Bond has not been set.