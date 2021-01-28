Greenwood man charged with aggravated assault of law enforcement

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Greenwood Mississippi man is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, in connection with a weekend incident at a Verona convenience store.

Twenty-two-year-old Percy Banger is accused of assaulting a Verona police officer.

- Advertisement -

Chief Marsenio Nunn says police were initially called to investigate a report of someone lying in the roadway.

When the officer arrived, no one was on the road so the officer went inside the Papa V’s, and saw Banger.

The officer had received two previous calls from the store manager to remove Banger.

When the officer asked Banger to leave, he began fighting with the officer, trying to get the officer’s weapon.

Chief Nunn says the weapon discharged, but no one was hurt.

Banger was arrested, and the officer was taken to NMMC and later released.

Banger is being held on a 50 thousand dollar bond.

MBI is investigating the incident and the officer is off work until being cleared to return to work by MBI and the D. A ‘s office.