Grenada County Murder suspect is now in custody

On Friday, March 15 around 11:15 pm Grenada County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Grant Road, for a female possibly being shot and not breathing.

It was discovered that the victim, Talicia Latham, appeared to be deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

Murder suspect Stanley Trent Latham is in custody.

This incident is being treated as a homicide at this time, and an autopsy is being performed at the Mississippi Crime Lab.

