Grenada County Sheriff’s Office reports two inmates escaped from jail

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Grenada County Sheriff’s Office needs your help after two inmates escaped from jail.

Correctional Management Services noticed that Claude Slaughter and Jonathan Miller were missing during a headcount Monday morning.

The two men allegedly escaped last night and stole one of the City of Grenanda’s work trucks.

Both Slaughter and Miller are considered armed and dangerous.

If you see these two men, contact the Grenada County Sheriff’s Office, the tips line, or 911.

