Grenada man arrested at a hospital for aggravated assault

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Grenada County man makes a trip to the hospital, and then a trip to jail after an argument leads to gunfire.

The Grenada County Sheriff’s Office said Phillip Wayne Fly and Dylan Coarsey exchanged words in the parking lot of B’s Grocery in Gore Springs.

That argument escalated into a fight, and shots were fired, leaving Coarsey with gunshot wounds.

He was airlifted to an area hospital.

Phillip Wayne Fly complained of chest pains and was taken to UMMC-Grenada, where he was assessed and released.

Once he was released, he was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.

Fly’s bond is set at $50,000.

