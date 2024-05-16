Grenada man arrested for allegedly exposing himself in public

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Grenada man was accused of exposing himself at two public places in Tupelo.

36-year-old Octavious Brown is charged with two counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure and felony possession of meth charge.

Tupelo police said several calls were made to 911 Wednesday about a man exposing himself to people at Veterans Park.

One woman told officers the man walked up to her vehicle, exposed himself, and tried to open the door. She then drove away.

Brown was arrested a short time later and allegedly had meth on him at the time.

During the investigation, officers learned about an incident inside the Lee County Library back on May 8.

Brown was charged for that incident also.

He’s being held without bond.

