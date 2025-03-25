Grenada man pleads guilty to the illegal sale of methamphetamine

gavel court trial

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Grenada County man was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for selling methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Billy Wayne Winters of Grenada County pled guilty in federal court in Oxford to distribution of methamphetamine.

Winters was sentenced by a U.S. District court judge to 151 months in prison for Drug Trafficking.

He was further sentenced to three years of supervised release following his release from prison.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case.

The case was investigated under the organized crime drug enforcement task forces.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.