Grenada Police alerts community about new scam in the area

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) -= The Grenada Police Department wants you to be aware of a scam.

The law enforcement agency said they have received reports of calls requesting donations for the Grenada Police Department, and asking citizens to mail in payments or provide credit card information over the phone.

The Department advised residents to please be very cautious of the situation.

Remember that no law enforcement agency will ever ask for money over the phone.

If you receive a call like this one, please do not give out any personal or financial information.

To verify or report suspicious activity, contact the Grenada Police Department directly.

If you feel like you have been a victim of this scam or any other one, you can always reach out to your local law enforcement agency for help.

