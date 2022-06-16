GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – Grenada police make an arrest after an explosive device is found outside a home.

Now, Nickolaus Cole is facing state and federal charges.

Grenada police say Cole threatened to blow up a home on Gayosa Street on Wednesday evening.

The homeowner called officers after the threat.

Grenada police and fire departments all went to the scene. Eventually, the ATF, University of Mississippi K9 unit, Tupelo bomb squad, and Grenada County deputies were also called in.

Cole remains in the Grenada County jail.