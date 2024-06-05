Grenada police reportedly discover large amount of fentanyl

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – Grenada police made a large fentanyl bust.

Now, 41-year-old Eric Conley is charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance.

Officers found 3,000 dosage units of fentanyl, 10 grams of cocaine, a pound of marijuana, a gun, and $10,000 in cash during the drug bust.

Police Chief George Douglas said Grenada police and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents seized the drugs on Adams Street on Wednesday.

Bond has not been set for Conley.

