Grenada police search for suspects in two shooting incidents

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – Grenada police were searching for suspects after four people were shot Monday night.

This came after four people, including a nine-year-old girl, were shot Saturday morning in a two-hour span.

Around 8 p.m. last night, officers arrived at an apartment on North Lynch Street and found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned that the shots were fired from outside of the apartment.

All four victims were taken to Mississippi University Medical Center and airlifted to other medical facilities.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Grenada police asked anyone who has information regarding this incident or the Saturday morning shooting to call the TIPS line at 662-227-TIPS.

