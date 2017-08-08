Grenada Woman Accused of Secretly Recording Person

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is arrested in Oxford for recording another woman without her permission.

On August 2, Oxford Police arrested 21-year-old Breanna Brown of Grenada for secretly photographing for lewd purposes.

The police department took the victim’s report on July 10. The victim told police that Brown entered her home and recorded her in her bedroom without permission.

Brown then sent the video to several other people.

Officers stopped Brown’s car for a traffic violation August 2, and arrested her on the charges the victim signed.

Brown was given a bond of $2,500.00.