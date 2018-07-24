Groceries stores are making sure you don’t buy recalled items

GOLDEN TRIANGLE AREA (WCBI) – It hasn’t been a great time for snack lovers. Some of our favorite snacks have seen some serious recalls.

When a grocery store finds out about a recall, the first order of business is pulling the product from the shelves.

There are three types of recalls. Class three is usually a texture or color recall while class one and two are more dangerous.

When a class three comes in, stores usually destroy the product.

Handling class one and two is more involved.

“Class one-two recalls are handled a little bit differently. Class ones are definitely handled with an email, and they’ll be followed up through a manufacturer or broker representative. They will come and check the shelf and make sure it’s all been pulled off because it’ll be a health hazard. That is also followed up by the health department. Sometimes and usually the department of agriculture, and they’ll come around will check to make sure it is off the shelf for the public safety,” Max Stillman.

The key to most recalls is the batch number.

“They can trace most of the eggs, they can trace the cows, they can trace the chicken,” said Stillman. “All that can be traced back to the farmer that actually raised it. From the time that farmer gets it all the way through the time, it’s manufactured all the way to the time it hits our shelves, so all of that is traced all the way back.”

Max Stillman says that most people don’t bring back the recalled item.

They have either consumed the item or feel it isn’t worth driving back to the store.

“I’ve actually done both it really depends on what it is. If it’s just like crackers, we probably would just throw it away and move on. We’ve actually had a big meat recall, and I had a freezer full, so I did take that back because it’s a little bit more expensive,” said Elena Kivette.

These recent recalls have all happened due to concerns about salmonella contamination.