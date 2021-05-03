Ground has been broken on a new shopping center in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A donation and a dream for the future took one step forward today in Aberdeen.

A groundbreaking ceremony in front of the site at Highways 145 and 8 was held this morning.

- Advertisement -

Ricky Bowen donated the land to an investor to help lure more businesses to Aberdeen.

Once construction is complete, a grocery store, a shoe store, a medical clinic, and an unnamed business will be there.

Bowen is happy to see the possibilities for the shopping center.

“Number one, this is the first time in many, many years that anything this large has been built for the public in Aberdeen,” said Ricky Bowen, landowner. “This is moving Aberdeen forward, and the design and architecture I’ve seen is tremendous for this job. It’s going to beautify Aberdeen.”

Katina Holliday is the investor.

Construction work is expected to be complete in November.