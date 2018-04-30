‘Groundswell’ Provides Up-To-Date Volunteer Opportunities

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A new project will help Northeast Mississippi residents and non-profits keep up with volunteer opportunities throughout the community.

The initiative is called “Groundswell” and it is organized by the United Way of Northeast Mississippi and the CREATE Foundation.

‘Groundswell’ will notify participants of events and opportunities in the area.

The themes are connect, serve and lead and will include networking events, volunteer projects and service days, along with professional development opportunities.

“It’s just to get people a little more involved with the community, get a little more hands on, let people know what’s out there, what the issues are and what we can do to help to make it all better,” said Robin McKinney, of the United Way of Northeast Mississippi.

Next month, “Groundswell” will organize a service day at the Nettleton FAITH Food pantry. “Groundswell’s” kickoff event took place at the Cotton Mill in Tupelo.

For more information go to groundswellms.org