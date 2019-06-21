Group of Baldwyn police officers settles lawsuit

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It took just over a year, but a group of Baldwyn Police officers has settled a lawsuit claiming they were shorted overtime pay.

Five officers sued the city last June claiming they were only paid for 80 hours work each pay period when they routinely worked 84 hours or more every two weeks.

The case had been progressing with depositions being taken from both sides until both agreed Friday to settlement terms.

Details on terms of the deal to dismiss the case are not being released.