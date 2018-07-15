A group of Marines is crossing several states to honor the Fallen

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Five days ago marked the one year anniversary of a plane crash that killed 15 marines and one sailor in the Mississippi Delta.

A group is making a journey across several states to honor those soldiers who lost their lives that day.

It is all about honoring the fallen while spreading awareness.

The crash happened in the Mississippi Delta in Itta Bena, but their flight took off in North Carolina.

To honor those fallen men, the Marine Raiders are going on an almost 900-mile hike from Mississippi to North Carolina.

“It’s what we do we take care of our own you know. We like to show the fallen’s families that their sons and brothers and fathers and husbands are not forgotten,” said Jerry.

Ten teams will take turns walking around eight miles a leg to bring their brothers home.

They are carrying 40 lb packs full of sand and dirt, a paddle, and their battalions flag.

“What we’re carrying soil from the crash site and we’re gonna take it back to North Carolina, and we’ll plant a tree with it in remembrance of all the guys,” said Ashley Kundrat.

The week and a half journey is to keep their fallen brother’s legacies alive, and they do so by taking one step at a time.

“So this is part of our tradition that when someone leaves the unit, we make this for them, and there’s a long history behind it and right here is the actual paddle we have all the names of the fallen for the crash,” said Jerry.

Kundrat’s husband was on the plane when it went down.

She says day by day, step by step, she’s always thinking of her fallen marine.

“It’s been really hard, but I think it’s helping in the grieving process. I’m not the only wife that’s doing this, and it’s helping all of us, and I think it’s just solidifying how much people care and how much we’re still loved and even though our guys are gone, they’re still taking care of us. And were a big family, all of us, the whole United States and we need to come together like that,” said Kundrat.

If everything goes as planned, the hike will end either on July 24th or 25th.

When they reach camp Lejeune, a memorial will be held