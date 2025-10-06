Group of Lee County residents opposed to planned solar farm

Construction on Jugfork Solar Farm is on track to begin in 2026

LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – 14 years ago, Tim Bell bought his house in North Lee County for the location and the peaceful setting.

But Bell said a proposed solar farm will not only be an eyesore but will also devalue his property.

Bell spoke to Lee County Supervisors during their regular meeting, raising objections to the proposed project known as Jugfork Solar. The solar farm is being developed by Massachusetts-based Competitive Power Ventures.

Board of Supervisors Attorney Gary Carnathan told Bell the supervisors have no jurisdiction when it comes to energy projects. He encouraged Bell to contact the Public Service Commission, Department of Environmental Quality, TVA, and his state lawmakers

“He said I have to talk to my lawmakers. If that is my job, that is what I will do, but the Board ought to be allowed to have some say in what goes on in Lee County. And even if they want to stop it, they can’t stop it themselves,” Bell said.

District Three Supervisor Wesley Webb said he wouldn’t be in favor of a solar project in the county, but the board’s hands are tied

“I don’t like them, I don’t agree with a lot of the stuff, but we cannot do anything,” Webb said.

A Facebook group called Citizens Opposed to Jugfork Solar Farm has nearly 750 members. Bell said their efforts will continue.

“This affects a small group but it does affect a lot that live in Lee County, none of us want this,” Bell said.

Bell says he will encourage landowners to contact the Public Service Commission, along with DEQ and TVA. Paperwork for the Jugfork solar project was filed last month with the PSC, which means the application will be reviewed by PSC staff before a hearing date is set.