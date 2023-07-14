Group of men set out with boat to help during flood emergency

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – With all of the flooding in Louisville yesterday evening, some men in the area stepped up to help those trapped by the water.

“We rescued six people and two cows,” said Blake Williamson, rescuer.

It’s not every day you jump in a boat to save a cow. But Thursday was anything but a typical day in Winston County. Heavy rain rushed in quickly flooding roads and homes.

“It started flooding I guess about 7. And by 9 a lot of the streets and everything was flooded; houses had gotten flooded,” said Williamson.

When Williamson got the call to help people trapped by the rising water, he didn’t hesitate.

“Davis called me about 9:30 and asked me to go get a boat. I could not get to mine because the road was flooded out to my house and I came up here to Taylor Tools and got two of the brand new boats,” said Williamson.

Williamson, Davis Taylor, and Jack Wooten, all employees at Taylor Sudden Service in Louisville, jumped in the boat and began looking for people stranded in deep water. The company encourages workers to help their neighbors in times of need.

“We like helping the community. I think anybody that you ask Taylor’s has always been big in the community with helping and we are just doing our thing,” said Williamson.

By day’s end, they had helped pull six people to safety and two very lucky cows. They even found one man standing on the roof of his car – and the water still came to his knees.

Most people have been able to return to their homes.

