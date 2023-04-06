Group of teens faces charges for crimes in multiple counties

MISSISSIPPI (WTOK) – A group of teens is facing charges in several counties after a multi-day crime spree.

Louisville police said the four teens from there were arrested Wednesday afternoon with the help of state troopers.

Our state-wide news partner WTOK reported the first incident happened Tuesday when a person was held at gunpoint and forced to withdraw money from an ATM in Philadelphia. The group was then accused of taking the owner to his Rankin County home and driving away with the car.

Then on Wednesday morning, Louisville police said one of the teens went to a school in the city and threatened someone with a gun. That unidentified teen will be charged with having a weapon on school grounds.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said the group then went to a home in the Preston community near Highways 397 and 21. They are accused of kicking down a door and pointing guns at the people inside.

Moore identified the teens as 17-year-olds Malik Elmore, Anijah McCall, and Diovion Crosby. 15-year-old Nicholas Crocket was also arrested.

