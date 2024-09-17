Group tries to make passing down farms smoother

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Studies show agriculture employs nearly 30% of Mississippi workers. The Unlimited Community Agriculture Cooperative group is trying to make sure those people can keep that momentum going, with their workshop.

“We are trying to explain to individuals about how they can take advantage of some of these opportunities that are out there in ag, we are especially putting an emphasis on are smaller farmers, said Orlando Trainer, President of UCAC. “The smaller farmers are those who grow less than $250,000 a year”

The workshop gave farmers advice about how they can transition the success of their farm down to the next generation of farmers. UCAC President Orlando Trainer says he and his organization are trying to give farmers who are at the end of their career, tips about how to keep their legacy alive.

“Not only do we want to provide them with the information, but we also want to give them the support system, so they can go out and take advantage of all this information, said Trainer. “When you come to our meetings, you get loaded with tons of information, you leave with a packet, and a lot of other stuff.”

One of the main topics of the workshop was heir property. Heir property is family-owned property inherited by multiple generations, without formal legal paperwork to prove ownership of the property.

Trainer said that is the last thing you want your family to have to deal with.

“You are going to leave an issue and a problem for people when you transition. Everyone has to get out of this world, we do not know when, but we do know that we do have to get out of here, said Trainer. “You need to be planning and preparing, preparing yourself and your family, so your legacy will continue to grow when you are off the scene.”

Trainer said the UCAC hosts workshops like this twice a month, in different counties.

