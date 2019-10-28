Growing need for EMTs and paramedics in the Magnolia State

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – When you call 911 the last thing you expect is for them to tell you there’s no one available to help you.

It’s no secret there’s a nationwide shortage of healthcare professionals. This notion proves to be true even among EMTs and paramedics.

OCH Regional Medical Center’s EMS Director Michal Hunt attributed competitive pay, good benefits, and the opportunity to further your education to OCH’s high employment rate.

“Usually when you have hospital-based ambulance services, there’s more education available, and there are just more resources that we can dip into to keep our skills up and provide the advanced training and knowledge,” said Hunt.

He said on a daily basis, there are three to four ambulances on duty for Oktibbeha County.

But sometimes, even that isn’t enough.

“I think that happens in every area that you’re at. When you have a bad wreck and it requires three ambulances, the important thing with that is to have some type of contingency plan… We have a mutual aid agreement with all adjoining counties and we would activate a mutual aid response, and they will respond if they have ambulances available,” said Hunt.

Hunt said if an ambulance is not available, it’s most likely not a staffing issue.

He said EMTs have to transfer psychiatric patients as far as Tennessee, and these transports can happen up to five times a week.

“One of the major problems we have right now is psychiatric patients. We’ve been overwhelmed with psychiatric patients. The problem is our local places are full,” said Hunt.

Instructor Robert Taylor said there is a growing need for more EMTs and paramedics throughout the state.

He encouraged anyone interested to pursue a career in the field.

“It’s a great feeling. You get the opportunity to be the first person in some body’s worst state… be the one to turn it around. It’s really fulfilling work,” said Taylor.

Hunt said about 50% of ambulance requests are non-emergency related, which can tie up an ambulance in the event of a real emergency.