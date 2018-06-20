GSDP announces interim CEO

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Greater Starkville Development Partnership announces its interim CEO.

Jennifer Prather has been with the Partnership since January of 2013.

She’s currently the Director of Tourism for the Partnership.

She’ll replace former CEO Scott Maynard who resigned last Thursday for a position with the Florida State University Career Center.

The Partnership Board of Directors has asked Logan Development Group to start a national search to fill the CEO position.