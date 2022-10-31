GTR Area anticipates largest economic development project in history

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest economic development project in the state’s history is coming to Lowndes County.

That is the word from Governor Tate Reeves.

He announced a special session this morning on Twitter.

Lawmakers are expected to approve an economic incentive package of tax breaks to lure the company.

Reeves did not identify the company but said this will be a $2.5 billion capital investment with 1,000 jobs.

The average salary for those employees is expected to be $93,000.

The special session will be Wednesday morning at 10.

The name of the company has not been released.

However, we do know Steel Dynamics announced earlier this year it was looking to build an aluminum flat-rolled mill in the Southeastern United States with a capital investment of about $2.2 billion. A location announcement was expected sometime this fall.

Steel Dynamics currently operates a steel mill in Lowndes County.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more as it develops.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter