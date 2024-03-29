GT Crime Stoppers tip leads deputies to suspected copper thieves

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tip to Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers led Lowndes County deputies to a pair of suspected copper thieves.

The investigation began on March 12 when the sheriff’s office got a report of someone cutting down a copper line from an AT&T telephone pole around Concord Road.

The crime also caused customers in the area to lose phone service.

Deputies discovered that more than one-tenth of a mile, or more than 500 feet of copper line was missing.

This week investigators received a tip through Crimestoppers that led them to 626 Baptist Campground Road.

Deputies served a search warrant there and reportedly found insulation that had been removed from the wire in an empty swimming pool on the property.

They also arrested 45-year-old William Robert Hannah and 50-year-old Stephanie Rena Plowman, who were living at that home.

Investigators said area recycling companies have reported multiple sales from the couple.

Combined, those sales are believed to add up to more than 800 pounds.

The estimated value of the copper wire is in the area of $16,000.

Both Hannah and Plowman have been charged with grand larceny.

The case is still open.

If you have any information, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

