GTECHS students head back to school for new year

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s back to class for hundreds of students across the area – including the 9th-12th graders at the Golden Triangle Early College High School.

Located on the EMCC campus, the school serves more than 200 students from Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay, and Noxubee counties.

The four-year program gives students a non-traditional high school experience, allowing them to earn both a high school diploma and an associate’s degree.

Students and staff said they’re ready to kick off a new year.

“We are excited for the new school year. We’ve got some new spaces that EMCC has provided for us. So we’ve got about four new classrooms and two new computer labs, so we’re excited to have those spaces. Our students have more access to technology. We’ve got some bigger spaces so we can meet with students in groups. And it’s always exciting to see kids on the first day of school. They’re excited to be here. We’re excited to be here. We’re looking forward to a great day,” said GTECHS principal Jill Savely.

The first class of seniors graduated from GTECHS this past May.