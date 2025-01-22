GTR Airport announces new airline partnership

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Traveling west is becoming easier in the Golden Triangle.

The GTR Airport announced its new partnership with American Airlines on Tuesday morning, January 21.

Matt Dowell is the Executive Director for the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.

“Really excited that we have more options here, now that we have connections to DFW and to Atlanta on Delta. So, just more options make it easier for people to come and go from our community and our region,” said Dowell.

With the addition of American Airlines, residents and visitors will be able to travel West without catching a flight to Atlanta first.

Betsy Young is the Vice President of Economic Development for the Golden Triangle Development Link.

She said the new airline will be beneficial for the industries in the region.

“So, this really just helps them to be able to do better business. Accessibility is really a crucial component of success in economic development,” said Young.

GTR will offer one flight a day, to and from Dallas, starting May 5, just in time for graduation season.

“Many, many, many, people at Mississippi State University need this opportunity to travel directly west. Often times, we’re overnighting coming and going just to make the flights work otherwise,” said Dr. Julie Jordan, MSU’s VP of Research and Economic Development.

The airport said it has been trying to recruit American Airlines for ten years.

Airport officials are excited to see the project take off.

“It takes jobs. It takes community support as well as economic growth. So, as our community continues to grow, air services is also growing to meet that demand and those needs of our growing passenger base,” said Dowell.

The DFW International Airport is one of the top two airline hubs in the world.

Travelers will also be able catch flights that connect to key markets in the West Coast and Mexico.

The American Airlines flights are operated by SkyWest Airlines.

Tickets are now available for purchase on American Airlines’ website.

