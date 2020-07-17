GTR Airport Honors One Of Its Founding Fathers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Golden Triangle Regional Airport honors one of the men who helped them take flight.

Stuart Vance was part of a three member board that helped bring the airport to the area

He helped secure funds and mapped out plans for the facility, and even helped give it the name “Golden Triangle Airport.”

During Friday’s board meeting, Vance was given two plaques by current airport board members, thanking him for all of his contributions and hard work.

“The awards that were given to me, I’ll cherish them for a long time, long time, they’re very special,” said Vance. “It’s been such a pleasure to watch the continued growth of the Golden Triangle Airport. For a small town, and a rural remote are of America, we’ve got something good. I’m proud of it, proud for them, and proud to have had a small part in it.”

The GTR Airport officially opened in 1971.